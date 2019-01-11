This Week in Entertainment History (Week of 01/06/19)

What we’re gonna do here is go back. Here are some of the most notable events in entertainment for the week of January 6.

Whitney Houston Lands Sixth Consecutive No. 1 (January 9, 1988)

The third single from her second studio album, Whitney, Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional” was released on October 12, 1987. A year later, on January 9, the song hit No. 1 on the music charts—becoming her sixth consecutive No.1 in the U.S. The song became so big that it grabbed Mick Jagger’s attention. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, music producer Narada Michael Walden said in 2017 that “Mick was recording next door [when Whitney was laying down vocals] and he had to come in and witness it.” He continued, “He started jumping around, as he does, and he just couldn’t believe the sound. Whitney was so excited about that.”

Watch the official video for the memorable single below:

The Jimi Hendrix Experience Records “Purple Haze” (January 11, 1967)

Arguably one of Jimi Hendrix’s best-known tracks, “Purple Haze” was recorded on January 11 in 1967 at De Lane Lea studios in London. The recording session followed the debut of “Hey Joe,” and also included the completion of “The Wind Cries Mary,” “51st Anniversary,” and “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.”

According to an article published by NPR in 2000, the idea for “Purple Haze” came to Hendrix in a dream. He recalled the early stages of the songs in a late 1960s interview, stating, “You should hear the real ‘Purple Haze.’ It has about 10 verses. But it goes into different changes. You know, it isn’t just ‘Purple haze, all in my’ –you know, blah, blah, blah.”

Watch a behind the scenes clip about the song’s production below:

Aaliyah Scores Posthumous No. 1 UK Single (January 12, 2002)

In 2002, just four days ahead of her birthday, Aaliyah scored a posthumous UK No.1 single with “More Than A Woman”. Recorded for the last album she’d record before her untimely death, “More Than A Woman” was written by Static Major and Timbaland, and was also nominated for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.

