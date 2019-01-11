CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & Style

15 Fire Kicks from Week One of Mens Fashion Month

From classic Jordans to Balenciaga's 'Triple S' sneaks.

Leave a comment
Street Style - LFWM January 2019

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Week One of Mens Fashion Month wrapped with the close of London Fashion Week Mens and Pitti Uomo—an Italian trade show known for its over-the-top street style. And while the frigid temps saw attendees dressed in every iteration of outerwear, footwear also had its moment.

Street Style - LFWM January 2019

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

From classic Jordans to Balenciaga’s chunky kicks, sneakers are still the style of choice for the fashion set. Take a look through the gallery below to see for yourself.

Street Style - LFWM January 2019

Best Sneakers at Pitti Uomo and London Fashion Week Mens

16 photos Launch gallery

Best Sneakers at Pitti Uomo and London Fashion Week Mens

Continue reading Best Sneakers at Pitti Uomo and London Fashion Week Mens

Best Sneakers at Pitti Uomo and London Fashion Week Mens

 

15 Fire Kicks from Week One of Mens Fashion Month was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close