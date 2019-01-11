Week One of Mens Fashion Month wrapped with the close of London Fashion Week Mens and Pitti Uomo—an Italian trade show known for its over-the-top street style. And while the frigid temps saw attendees dressed in every iteration of outerwear, footwear also had its moment.
From classic Jordans to Balenciaga’s chunky kicks, sneakers are still the style of choice for the fashion set. Take a look through the gallery below to see for yourself.
Best Sneakers at Pitti Uomo and London Fashion Week Mens
15 Fire Kicks from Week One of Mens Fashion Month
