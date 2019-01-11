Nike’s Latest Drop Is Encouraging Men to Embrace Yoga

Nike’s betting big on a booming mens activewear market with the launch of its first yoga collection. The sportswear giant hopes to cash in against competitors like Gap—which debuted mens fitness line, Hill City, in September—and Lululemon—which plans to build a $1 billion menswear business by 2020.

“From improving coordination to bettering balance, yoga’s movement patterns can transfer to sharper skills on the court or field.”

But how do you convince guys to expand their workouts beyond weight-lifting and the occasional jog? Appeal to their love of sports. Yoga is a secret workout weapon that many professional athletes use to enhance their performance. “From improving coordination to bettering balance, yoga’s movement patterns can transfer to sharper skills on the court or field,” explains Ryan Flaherty, Senior Director of Performance at Nike.

The brand tapped various athletes to promote the campaign. A promotional video features Track & Field sprinter Christian Coleman, NBA player Channing Frye and NFL Player Larry Fitzgerald among others sharing personal stories of how yoga has helped step up their game.

The lineup supports flexibility and movement through design details that prevent tees from riding up during lengthening poses and shorts equipped with seams that keep them in place during inversions.

Cop the Nike Yoga Collection from Nike Training this month at nike.com and select retailers. Check out the “Enhance Your Training with Yoga” collection on the Nike Training Club app for a selection of yoga workouts.

