Trailer For Second Season Of ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Is A Bloody Mess

The second season of Marvel’s The Punisher will be hitting the Netflix airwaves in just a week, and a new trailer showcases why Frank Castle is a very bad man. With lots of blood and violence, the story seems to focus solely on Castle and not the cast of other characters in the Marvel Netflix universe.

Today, just over one week before the second season of one of the last two Marvel series on Netflix launches, the latest trailer shows the body count has risen and the villains are more crazed than ever.

“I dream about the Punisher every night,” says one of those villains, the returning Billy Russo AKA Jigsaw in the comics and portrayed by Ben Barnes in the new look at the new season. “He thinks he has the right to judge me,” adds Castle’s former friend and betrayer who was left for near dead with his face smashed in glass last season. “I want him to feel what I felt.”

There’s sadly no Daredevil in Season 2 it seems, but, as today’s bloody and bullet strewn trailer also reveals, Giorgia Whigham and Shooter alum Josh Stewart are vibrant new additions to the Punisher family. We see Amber Rose Revah and Jason R. Moore back again too. Not seen in the new trailer are Corbin Bernsen and Annette O’Toole, who also have joined the series.

Marvel’s The Punisher hits Netflix on January 18. Peep the trailer below.

