R. Kelly’s Daughter Apologizes For Not Speaking Up Sooner, Calls Him A Monster

As the fallout from Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly continues, the once king of R&B is now finding himself under fire by his own daughter, Buku Abi.

As reported by E!, Kelly’s estranged daughter has weighed in on her father’s troubled and disturbing past during an Instagram story. But before doing so she apologized for not speaking up sooner stating, “I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

She then continued to explain where she stands with her famous father.

“Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand.”

She then called her father out in the lengthy story labeling him what we now recognize him to be: a monster.

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me. I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word.”

If anyone would know what kind of person he is it would be his own family, right? Even though many women have come forward with their heartbreaking accounts of their relationships with R. Kelly, he’s vigorously denied the allegations going so far as threatening to sue everyone involved in the docuseries. Sounds like a desperate ploy from a cornered man.

Regardless of what his daughter has said and his victims have revealed, R. Kelly recently packed a nightclub in Chicago with the women in attendance calling for him to take them hostage. Between R. Kelly’s forgiving fanbase and Donald Trump’s cult supported presidency, life really makes you wonder where we all went wrong as a society.

Photo: WENN.com

R. Kelly’s Daughter Apologizes For Not Speaking Up Sooner, Calls Him A Monster was originally published on hiphopwired.com

