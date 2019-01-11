Teairra Mari‘s lawsuit against 50 Cent for allegedly spreading her sex tape on social media has been dismissed.

Mari alleged that 50 and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad had created a plan to sexually objectify, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her with the video depicting her performing sexual acts on Abul-Ahad. She then claimed that Abul-Ahad hacked her Instagram account to post the videos online as a measure of revenge for their breakup.

While it is unclear is Abul-Ahad committed that act, a judge has ruled that 50 Cent had nothing to do with the spreading of the sex tape and that he was not involved in the tape going viral. Mari alleged that since 50 reposted the clip on his personal IG page with the caption “#getthestrap” that he was liable.

Per court documents obtained by The Blast, the judge dismissed Teairra’s case and order that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star pay $30,618 to the Power executive producer to cover his legal fees. 50 originally was asked her to pay up to $161,660 to cover his legal bill from the case.

Teairra Mari Loses Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against 50 Cent; Ordered To Pay $30K was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

