In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…Quick’s Vitamin was “When you say you’re going to do something…DO IT!” We’re 11 days out from New Years and have you done anything you’ve committed to for the new year. Quick stressed the importance of changing your habits while we’re only a few days into the new years. Get focused and work toward your goals.

Vitamin Of The Day: When You Say You’re Going To Do Something…DO IT was originally published on 92q.com

