Damn, not even 24 hours after Lil Uzi Vert says he’s leaving music, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd tweeted then deleted that he’s left the group.

“I’m not Rae Sremmurd I’m slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself,” he said in a since-deleted tweet. The group performed at the FOMO Festival in Sydney, Australia last night.

Slim Jxmmi hints at a Rae Sremmurd breakup? Has since deleted tweets pic.twitter.com/kGRhwPhshV — The Cypher Podcast (@TheCypherPod) January 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Swae Lee addressed the status of the group last Sunday, writing on Twitter, “I’m never leaving SremmLife stop the speculation.”

I’m never leaving SremmLife stop the speculation 👬 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) January 7, 2019

While both rappers have said they’re coming through with solo projects this year, they also did reveal that a SremmLife 4 album was coming as well. Last year they released a triple album in SR3MM but they’ve continued to knock out solo work, including Swae Lee’s appearance on the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

No More Sremm? Slim Jxmmi Cryptically Tweets Rae Sremmurd Has Split And Teases New Album

