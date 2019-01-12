Missy Elliott 1st Female Rapper Inducted Into Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame

Missy Elliott has long been viewed as one of music’s best talents across the board, and she is getting more recognition for that solid fact. She becomes the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, joining some other big and familiar names as well.

The famed rapper is one of the new inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, making her the first female hip hop artist to receive the honor.

“I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 ‘Song Writers Hall of Fame,” Elliott tweeted Saturday morning. “also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING… I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also.”

Elliott, 47, was one of six new inductees. She’s joined in this year’s class by John Prine, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), Dallas Austin, Jack Tempchin and Tom T. Hall.

Among Elliott’s achievements, she is the proud owner of four Grammy Awards along with other nods.

In 2017, Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the hall, with Jermaine Dupri coming after in 2018.

