WORK CLOSINGS

– Federal offices in DC and DC government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 14. This applies to non-furloughed, non-emergency employees. Emergency employees are expected to report to their worksites unless told otherwise.

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — This weekend’s snowstorm has caused a number of school and office closings/delays in and around the D.C. area for Monday. Below is a complete list.

-Maryland State Government on Liberal Leave on Monday.

-The Fairfax County Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will open on time. Fairfax County Government offices will open at 10 a.m.

– Prince George’s County government offices will be operating on a two-hour delay.

– City of Laurel offices will open at 11 a.m. on Monday.

– Alexandria courts will be closed on Monday.

-Montgomery County Government offices and departments are closed as of 7 a.m. Essential employees must report as scheduled. Non-essential government departments and facilities will be closed.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

– DC Public Schools and some DC Charter schools

– Montgomery County Public Schools

– Alexandria City Public Schools

– Prince William County Public Schools

– Anne Arundel County Public Schools

– Stafford County Public Schools

– Fauquier County Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools will be closed with code blue for school employees.

– Fairfax County Public Schools

– Arlington Public Schools

– Charles County Public Schools

– Loudoun County Public Schools

DMV Winter Storm School Closings [January 14th, 2018] was originally published on woldcnews.com

