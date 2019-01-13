CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Simmons College Launches Initiative To Recruit, Retain More Black Teachers

“We believe we can be a catalyst in this area as it relates to our local school system and also across the state,” said Executive Vice President of Simmons College Dr. Frank Smith Jr.

Leave a comment

Representation is everything, especially in the realm of education. According to a study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, Black students who have two Black teachers are 32 percent more likely to pursue their college education. Cognizant of the importance of representation, Louisville-based Simmons College has launched a new program as an avenue to produce more Black teachers, the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education reported.

The HBCU is teaming up with Jefferson County Public Schools for the initiative, the news outlet writes. As part of the program, graduates of Simmons College will have the opportunity to go through a 12-week accelerated summer program and eventually be placed at schools within the district. Organizers of the initiative hope to have graduates teaching in public schools by Fall 2019.

The concept for the initiative came after the district realized there was a major gap between Black teachers and students. The district had a huge issue with hiring and keeping Black teachers. Although 35 percent of students in the county are African American, only 12 percent of the teachers are Black. The school district hopes to raise that percentage to 18 percent by 2020 through it’s Racial Equity Plan.

“We believe we can be a catalyst in this area as it relates to our local school system and also across the state,” said Executive Vice President of Simmons College Dr. Frank Smith Jr., according to the news outlet.

There has been a major push to increase racial representation in classrooms. Last year in Connecticut, House representatives unanimously passed a bill to instruct the state’s Department of Education to recruit and retain more teachers of color.

SEE ALSO:

The Effort To Recruit More Black Teachers Is Picking Up Steam Across The Country

Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of Black Teachers

President Trump Departs The White House En Route To Texas For Visit To Border With Mexico

Twitter Reacts To CBS Not Assigning Any Black Reporters For Its 2020 Presidential Election Coverage

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To CBS Not Assigning Any Black Reporters For Its 2020 Presidential Election Coverage

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To CBS Not Assigning Any Black Reporters For Its 2020 Presidential Election Coverage

Twitter Reacts To CBS Not Assigning Any Black Reporters For Its 2020 Presidential Election Coverage

Many Twitter users voiced outrage and disappointment that CBS decided not to include any African-American digital reporters on its team that will cover the 2020 presidential election. SEE ALSO: Police Confront R. Kelly At His Trump Tower Residence CBS News announced on Thursday that it assembled its 2020 election team, tweeting headshots of the digital journalists and associate producers who were expected to travel across the nation to cover the candidates running for president. "With 2020 poised to be the most historic election of our lifetime, we were thrilled to see unprecedented interest in joining the political unit this cycle," said Caitlin Conant, CBS News political director. "Our stellar team of political embeds and associate producers is second to none and will be at every event -- in every state-- giving our viewers an up-close look at the campaign trail along the way to the White House." https://twitter.com/bfmitchell/status/1083834166175846400 Lots of people noticed that CBS failed to assign at least one African-American journalist to its lineup of eight reporters and four associate producers. This comes against the backdrop of more racial controversy erupting in Washington and raised the question of how effective CBS can cover racism issues without at least one African-American voice on its team. The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) urged House Republicans to remove Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican, from further committee assignments after he defended white supremacy, the Huffington Post reported. “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” he asked the New York Times on Thursday. King has a history of making racist comments. Only a few voices in the Republican Party criticized him, but King has again escaped punishment from the GOP. “Like Donald Trump, Steve King has sought again and again to give comfort to white supremacists, something that should never be allowed in the halls of Congress or the Oval Office” California’s Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, CBC chairwoman, said in the statement. New York’s Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was part of the chorus criticizing CBS. “This WH admin has made having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have, yet [CBS News] hasn’t assigned a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election. Unacceptable in 2019. Try again,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday. Here’s what other Twitter users said about CBS’ lineup of journalists:

Simmons College Launches Initiative To Recruit, Retain More Black Teachers was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close