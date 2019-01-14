Vote for Bradley Beal To Play In The 2019 NBA All Star Game!

NBA All-Star Weekend is a month away and we want to make sure our guy Bradley Beal is in Charlotte to be a part of the annual showcase. Voting is open but will be closing soon, so make sure you get your votes in daily. Right now Beal is in 10th place for the guards in the east with about 169 thousand votes compared to Kyrie Irving’s 2 million votes, putting him in first place.

While Kawhi Leonard was in town yesterday with the Toronto Raptors, he shared that Beal definitely deserves to be an all-star. If you didn’t see Sunday afternoon’s game, you missed a thriller! Beal reminded everyone how much he has grown just over this season as a player and a leader. He recorded his second career triple-double with 43 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. He did not shy away from this match up against the top team in the east.

Again make sure you vote everyday! Click here to vote: https://g.co/kgs/yVb8ER

The Wizards are on their way to London, England to play against the New York Knicks on Thursday. This game will be available to watch on NBA TV and NBC Sports Washington at 3pm est.

