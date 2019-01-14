Here’s How Much Snow Fell In The DMV Sunday Night

Sunday night’s snowstorm might not have been one for the ages but it brought the biggest amount of snow to the DMV area since the January 2016 blizzard. Federal offices and schools are closed on Monday. Non-emergency employees who are not furloughed will get weather and safety leave for the hours they were scheduled to work. Emergency and telework employees must report to work.

Here’s how much snow had accumulated as of Monday morning:

D.C., National Zoo: 10.2 inches

D.C., Rock Creek Park: 8.8 inches

Reagan National Airport: 10.3 inches

Dulles Airport: 10.6 inches

Baltimore/Washington Airport: 6.6 inches

City of Alexandria: 8 inches

Annapolis: 9.8 inches

Aquia: 7 inches

Arlington, Ballston: 10 inches

Bethesda: 11 inches

Chantilly, 10.9 inches

College Park: 10.7 inches

Columbia: 13 inches

Damascus: 12.4 inches

Fairfax: 9.2 inches

Leesburg, 11 inches

Source: NBC 4 Washington

