Sunday night’s snowstorm might not have been one for the ages but it brought the biggest amount of snow to the DMV area since the January 2016 blizzard. Federal offices and schools are closed on Monday. Non-emergency employees who are not furloughed will get weather and safety leave for the hours they were scheduled to work. Emergency and telework employees must report to work.
Here’s how much snow had accumulated as of Monday morning:
D.C., National Zoo: 10.2 inches
D.C., Rock Creek Park: 8.8 inches
Reagan National Airport: 10.3 inches
Dulles Airport: 10.6 inches
Baltimore/Washington Airport: 6.6 inches
City of Alexandria: 8 inches
Annapolis: 9.8 inches
Aquia: 7 inches
Arlington, Ballston: 10 inches
Bethesda: 11 inches
Chantilly, 10.9 inches
College Park: 10.7 inches
Columbia: 13 inches
Damascus: 12.4 inches
Fairfax: 9.2 inches
Leesburg, 11 inches
Source: NBC 4 Washington
Here’s How Much Snow Fell In The DMV Sunday Night was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com