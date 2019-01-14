HBO has finally shared the premiere date of the final season of Game of Thrones. In a new tease video, we learn the last hurrah kicks off April 14.

The clip sees the Starks—Arya and Sansa—and Jon Snow (he still counts) down in the crypt below their ancestral home of Winterfell.

SPOILERS AHEAD:

We’re still looking forward to finding out what’s up with that Ice Dragon, though. Also, our guy Tormund Giantsbane best have survived or we’re going to have issues.

Watch the David Nutter-directed “Crypts of Winterfell” spot below.

Final Season of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Kicks Off In April was originally published on hiphopwired.com

