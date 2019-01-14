Tekashi69 is currently in jail as he awaits trial on federal racketeering charges. Nevertheless, the Brooklyn troll rapper is making the best of his time, creating music and getting healthier.

Silver linings, right?

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to 6ix9ine tell TMZ … Tekashi’s spending most of his time behind bars writing and producing songs for his next album. He’s even created visuals for the record.

We’re told the circumstances of his incarceration have worked in his favor. On the negative side, he’s facing possible life imprisonment for the various charges, and the negative forces have inspired some serious writing.

On the positive side, the rapper’s getting strong support from family, close friends and girlfriend Jade, who proudly displayed this butt grab behind bars.

6ix9ine’s been working out and is actually healthier now than before he was locked up.

Still no word on whether or not Tekashi will be granted bail anytime soon.

His trial is scheduled to start in September.

Tekashi69 Has Been Writing Music While In The Bing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

