Sorry, Kylie Jenner – we think you blew an 18 million like lead.

Over the weekend (Jan 13), a photo of an egg kept popping up on Instagram feeds. The source? @World_Record_Egg who had a simple wish — that their one photo become the most liked photo in the history of Instagram.

And somehow, they’ve done it.

The egg overtook Kylie’s first photo of her and baby Stormi on Sunday and gained the title of most liked photo on Instagram with 18.3 million likes. Currently, the egg is nearing 30 million (!) likes on IG!

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this,” the egg (or persons behind the egg account) wrote on Instagram. And they did it. Kylie only held the record for almost a year after she bested Beyonce’s revelation that she was having twins in 2017.

Congrats, we think!

RELATED: 6 Things Instagram Should Have Done Instead Of This New Update

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Broke Beyoncé’s Instagram Record For Most Liked Post

RELATED: 7 Valid Reasons Why Instagram Is The Beyoncé Of Social Media

An Egg Broke Kylie Jenner’s Record For Most Liked Photo On Instagram was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: