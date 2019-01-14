This Week in Entertainment History (Week of 01/13/19)

What we’re gonna do here is go back. Here are some of the most notable events in entertainment for the week of January 13.

Diana Ross Makes Her Final Appearance with The Supremes (January 14, 1970)

During the appearance, which took place at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas, Ross also introduced the world to Jean Terrell, who lead the group after Ross’ departure. The Supremes also signed a worldwide recording contract with Motown Records on January 15, 1961.

Jennifer Lopez Scores Her First UK No. 1 Single (January 14, 2001)

At the top of the 00s, it was rare you could turn on a television or radio and not hear J. Lo’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” coming through the speakers. Released on December 2, 2000, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” quickly became a fan favorite, earning both MTV Video Music and ALMA Award nominations and being highly requested on the popular after-school video countdown series, Total Request Live. On January 14, 2001, the song landed J.Lo her first UK No. 1 single.

Stevie Wonder Is Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (January 18, 1989)

Stevie, who was 38 at the time, also became the youngest living person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, where The Temptations, The Rolling Stones, Otis Redding and Dion DiMucci were also inducted.

“Can anyone imagine what the last 25 years of American popular music would be without Stevie Wonder?” said Paul Simon, who provided Stevie’s introduction that night. “He is the composer of his generation.” He added of the famous “We Are the World” session, “during which Wonder kept the all-star troupe waiting until three in the morning while he called Nigeria to get the proper Swahili pronunciation of one of the verses,” as noted by Rolling Stone: “Ray Charles said, ‘Sh*t, man, it’s three o’clock in the morning. I can’t sing in English.’ And Stevie said, ‘Just relax, we can do it in one take, and I’ll drive ya home.’”

Simon concluded, “We’ve been driving home with Stevie Wonder for 25 years, and I want to thank him for being alive and on this planet.”

