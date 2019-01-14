‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Director To Helm ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Eddie Murphy is set to star in the upcoming Dolemite Is My Name which focuses on foul-mouthed comedy legend, Rudy Ray Moore. Craig Brewer, the director of the biographical comedy, will also direct Murphy in the long-awaited sequel to Coming To America.

Brewer just directed Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name, and the star was eager to work with him again. The female empowerment theme of the original seems timely in today’s climate.

Kenya Barris is rewriting a script by original Coming to America writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. Murphy is producing with Kevin Misher and Barris is exec producer.

In the sequel, Akeem learns about a long lost son, and must return to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. The intention is to bring back the original cast which includes Arsenio Hall, who played the prince’s aide Semmi; Shari Headley, who was courted by the prince when he went undercover as a fast food worker; John Amos, who played her father; and James Earl Jones, who played the king.

The original film came out in 1988 and has been considered a classic of Black cinema in the decades since its release.

A release date has yet to be announced.

