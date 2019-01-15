The pettiness is overflowing between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna after Blac Chyna got into an altercation with Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy.

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy were at a party recently when Chyna invited Alexis into her section. Sounds pretty chill right? After a drink or two, things suddenly went awry when Chyna had a change of heart and demanded she “get the f*ck out her section.” Odd. Yes.

Things escalated but security stepped in before Alexis could actually get to Chyna. Fast-forward a day and Rob called Alexis his WCW. All leading to yesterday when Alexis went live from Rob’s house while cooking his dinner.

Blac Chyna seems unphazed by the drama and posted a photo in her Corvette this morning.

According to Rob, he’s known Alexis for years and claims he just wanted some good food. Insert eye roll emoji.

They were fire but the corn was the best 😍😍 https://t.co/wu7gVC7X3G — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 15, 2019

Damn i was just trying to eat some good food 😆😆 ,,, GOODnight world 💙💙 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 15, 2019

Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that https://t.co/511P3Os4Iv — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 15, 2019

Alexis Skyy Is Cooking Chicken For Rob Kardashian To Spite Blac Chyna was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

