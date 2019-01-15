Jay Z and Beyonce told us that nobody wins when the family feuds…Well, Rihanna clearly should take a page out of the Carters’ book, because her family dynamic is heading to court. Rihanna is suing her dad Ronald Fenty for the trademark “Fenty.” According to The Umbrella singer, her father is trying to use the likeness that her career created to profit off of their last name. In the lawsuit documents, Rih claims that her father started an entertainment company and was conducting business improperly which looked bad on the “Fenty” brand.

He also tried to create hotel resorts under the name “Fenty.” Rihanna claims in the lawsuit that he even tried to get Fenty trademarked but obviously Rihanna owns all of that! She’s suing her dad saying that although she received his last name, her career created the world known brand of “Fenty.” We’ll see how that pans out.

If you haven’t seen the crime-fighting superhero from Southeast D.C., stopping bad men in thigh-high pink boots, you haven’t met @hesosoutheast…He’s gone viral for his ninja-like moves and sassy persona. He’s gotten the attention of someone pretty huge. Empire director Lee Daniel has found his newest movie star. Daniels took to his social media to rave about the discovery of his gay male super hero….Super B***. Here’s Daniel’s video announcement:

If you’d like to hear more details on either story, plus how R. Kelly’s lawyer lowkey shaded him while trying to defend him. Chile….Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above for all these stories, happening in Hollywood.

Leah’s Lemonade: Rihanna is Suing Her Dad Over “Fenty” Trademark was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: