If you haven’t gotten a chance to experience Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode ‘Blackout’, you can do so for free starting this Thursday, January 17.

Today Activision announced for one week, players can experience the popular new mode in all of its glory and Call of Duty multiplayer mayhem on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You will have access to all of the mode’s features which includes characters, maps, gear, and weapons.

Along with the announcement of the Blackout Free Trial, Activision also is releasing a new update that will add some improvements to the game that includes:

Debut of Gauntlets and new Elixirs in Zombies on PS4

A new week of Featured Playlists and the addition of Elevation andMadagascar to map rotation for Black Ops Pass owners in Multiplayer

New-and-improved console looting interface in Blackout

plus much more

You can head to Black Ops 4 official Reddit page to get the full details on the update, and you can watch the announcement trailer below to get you excited for Thursday.

—

Photo: Activision / Treyarch

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Royale Mode ‘Blackout’ Free Trial Begins January 17 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

