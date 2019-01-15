Rihanna Suing Her Own Daddy For Stealing Fenty Brandy Name

Rihanna does not play. Her father is learning this the hard way since the Bajan singer is suing him for allegedly stealing the Fenty brand name, for business purposes.

It seems like her pops have been warned multiple times, but he just kept trying to finesse people with the Fenty name.

Reports TMZ:

In a new lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — Rihanna claims her father, Ronald Fenty, recently started a talent development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment. The problem … Rihanna has already trademarked “Fenty” to use in a number of biz ventures, including her well-known Fenty Beauty line. She claims he’s profiting off the reputation she’s created with Fenty.

In the docs, Rihanna says her father and a business partner falsely advertised themselves as her reps to solicit millions of dollars, including trying to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 for $15 mil … all without her authorization.

Rihanna claims later her dad even unsuccessfully tried to file a trademark for “Fenty” to use with resort boutique hotels.

She says she’s sent multiple cease and desist letters to her father, ordering him to stop capitalizing off of her Fenty trademarks, but says he’s ignored them and continued to make money off of Fenty Entertainment.

You can’t choose your parents.

Don’t bank on Mr. Fenty winning this one.

Photo: WENN.com

