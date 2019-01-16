McDonald’s is back in the news again after an employee was captured on camera shouting the N-Word at a customer.

In a now-viral video, an employee from a McDonald’s in Spring Hill, Florida angrily shouted the N-Word from the drive-thru window. You will also see another employee calling the police.

You can hear the customer shouting “You just called me a n****r!” and the employee double downs on his statement saying “I don’t give a f**k, n****r!” and continues to use the racial slur.

Wow @McDonalds again?! McDonald's employees repeatedly call a Black customer a N*gger, threaten to beat him, & then call the police to lie that “he threatened to kill the manager.” The third horribly racist event at McDs in the last few months. Why??🤔

pic.twitter.com/maAflLSiPQ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) January 12, 2019

Source: Washington Post

The owner of the McDonald’s told the Washington Post that the employee no longer works for the fast-food restaurant. No word on why the incident took place. This comes off the heels of a Black Woman defending herself from an attack by a white man at McDonald’s in Florida.

ALSO READ: Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food

ALSO READ: #BeautifulNews: McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student

McDonald’s Employee Fired After Calling Customer The N-Word [Video] was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: