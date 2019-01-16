Fresh off a Winter Snowstorm, the Maryland coast got another surprise: An Earthquake.

The US Geological Survey reported a 4.7 magnitude Earthquake hit the coast about 136 miles away from Ocean City. That earthquake hit at about 4:45 p.m. approximately 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware and at a depth of about 4.3 miles

The quake did not create any tsunami threat tot he region.

The last significant earthquake to strike this region was in November 2017, when a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded.

Source: Fox 5 DC

Did You Feel That? 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Off Maryland Coast On Tuesday was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: