Prince George’s County Provides Information For Federal Government Shutdown Assistance

Tens of thousands of Prince Georgians are either furloughed or working without pay, and as a result, they have had to make some difficult financial decisions in order to keep food on their tables and roofs over their heads. Therefore Prince George’s County County Executive, Angela D. Alsobrooks has put together a list of resources on the official Prince Georges County website to help aid and assist workers in need.
Federal Government Shutdown Assistance – Utility Partners
Many Prince Georgians are living in uncertain times as the partial federal government shutdown continues. While our friends and neighbors are faced with making tough financial decisions, your government and its partners have worked collaboratively to provide relief. We hope these resources will offer some level of security and stability for your families during this difficult time. Please know that while things may have grinded to a halt in Washington, we are continuing to fight and serve on your behalf.