Prince George’s County Provides Information For Federal Government Shutdown Assistance

Many Prince Georgians are living in uncertain times as the partial federal government shutdown continues. While our friends and neighbors are faced with making tough financial decisions, your government and its partners have worked collaboratively to provide relief. We hope these resources will offer some level of security and stability for your families during this difficult time. Please know that while things may have grinded to a halt in Washington, we are continuing to fight and serve on your behalf.

Angela D. Alsobrooks

County Executive

Prince George’s County