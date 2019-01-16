Armed Bank Robber Killed By Montgomery County Police On Wednesday

According to reports, An armed bank robber was shot and killed by police in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the bank robbery happened at the BB&T Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring near the Silver Spring Metro station. The robber walked into the bank, lifted his coat and showed a handgun, and said he had a bomb in his backpack.

The robber demanded 20,000.

The suspect left and headed to an alley behind the building and ran into a county office where a confrontation took place and the robber was shot,

The suspect was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he died.

