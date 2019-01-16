Maryland’s tax collector is announcing help for federal workers affected by the partial federal government shutdown.

Comptroller Peter Franchot estimates Maryland is losing $58 million in state and local income tax revenue, as well as more than $2 million in sales tax revenue.

He also added the loss is subsequently impacting Maryland’s economy.

The Comptroller’s office has said it will waive penalties and payments for overdue taxes for those impacted by the shutdown.

Source:FoxBaltimore

Maryland Comptroller Announces Help For Federal Workers was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com