Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be sworn in to a second term Wednesday. The ceremony is expected to be witnessed by several thousand people in Annapolis at the Maryland State House.

Logan told Fox Baltimore his inaugural address will be about 15 minutes long. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has been invited to be the keynote speaker for Wednesday’s ceremony.

Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will officially be sworn in at noon in the Maryland Senate Chamber. The oath will be repeated during a public ceremony outside the State House around 12:30 p.m.

Gov. Larry Hogan Sworn In For Second Term Wednesday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

