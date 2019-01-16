Shelly Bell shares her story & opportunities for Women of Color Inventors through her Company!

Our Working Woman Wednesday Salute goes to Shelly Bell, the founder of Black Girl Ventures. She joined Angie Ange in the Morning to speak about her company and so much more!

Shelly didn’t start off as an entrepreneur, she was actually discouraged to be one. “Just to give a little bit of insight on my personal…”, Shelly opens up about how hard it was to raise a family in our economy even with a federal government job. She has an interesting story of how a psychic helped her take the steps to be in the potion she is now to help other women of color gain capital for their businesses. See full interview below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: