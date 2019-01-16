The Super Bowl Half time show controversy continues to roll on. Some of our favorite artists turned down the prestigious performance. People like Cardi B and Rihanna turned it down to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. When news broke that Travis Scott was on board to join Maroon 5 the hip hop community clapped back quickly.

Early reports said that Travis and Colin had a conversation and Kaepernick “Okayed” the performance. It was easy to assume that was part of his plan because Travis made the NFL agree to donate $500,000 to a social justice organization. Well friends close to the Ex NFL players are setting the record straight about the conversation between Travis and Colin.

Reports are saying that the timeline tells a better story of what happened. TMZ is reporting that Travis received the offer from the NFL and before he accepted he and Colin jumped on a call about the situation. Sources close to both of them said that the conversation was cordial but they agreed to disagree. Colin urged Travis not to perform at the Super Bowl but Travis ultimately made the decision to opt with performing.

Once outlets begin to report that they had a conversation and Colin gave Travis is blessing, his girlfriend and radio personality Nessa SHUT THAT DOWN! Look at her comment below:

If you want to hear more about this story or hear about Drake and Soulja Boy’s beef, Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above.

Leah’s Lemonade: Travis Scott And Colin Kaepernick DID NOT Agree On Super Bowl Half Time Show was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: