In cased you missed Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the day….The vitamin was “The goal is to win in real life not just on social media.” When it comes to social media we love to show people our best….but what exactly does it mean to be popping on social media, if your real life doesn’t reflect what you portray. Quick urged that you make sure you reality matches your social media.

Vitamin Of The Day: The Goal Is To Win In Real Life Not Just On Social Media was originally published on 92q.com

