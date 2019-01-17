“What’s Poppin!” – Travis Scott / City Girls Twerk /Cancelled Kells

Hola, ok…so it seems that Travis Scott reached out to Kaepernick before accepting the gig to perform at the SuperBowl Halftime show…but as you’d expect…Kaep with not with the ish!

The City Girls came thru with the “Twerk” video featuring Cardi B…and it looks like Yung Miami’s baby daddy managed to avoid jail time for violating the long term protection order she has against him.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Soulja Boy has never been one to bite his tongue…now he’s claiming that Drake stole his entire flow…he say’s he MADE Drake!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: