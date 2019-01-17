“What’s Poppin!” – Travis Scott / City Girls Twerk /Cancelled Kells

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so it seems that Travis Scott reached out to Kaepernick before accepting the gig to perform at the SuperBowl Halftime show…but as you’d expect…Kaep with not with the ish!
The City Girls came thru with the “Twerk” video featuring Cardi B…and it looks like Yung Miami’s baby daddy managed to avoid jail time for violating the long term protection order she has against him.
Soulja Boy has never been one to bite his tongue…now he’s claiming that Drake stole his entire flow…he say’s he MADE Drake!!!
- Samuel L Jackson Chimes In On Drake vs Kanye West “It’s Not Like The Old Days” | Extra Butter
- Stevie Wonder Fired DL Hughley From His First Radio Job & 4 Other Things We Learned From DL Hughley’s RadioFacts Interview
- FYI: This Is Why The Doll Of Serena Williams’ Daughter Has Over 90,000 Followers On Instagram
- Diva Unfiltered “2019: Sorry Not Sorry” [Listen]
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours