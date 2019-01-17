Gladys Knight To Perform The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIII

Sooo are we canceling Glady’s Knight? I personally think she’s uncancelable (no that’s not a word) but hey!

Just asking because there has been so much controversy surrounding Travis $cott’s decision to perform during the big half time show but now we have our beloved Empress of Soul set to sing the National Anthem in just a few weeks at the big game!

According to the NFL, Glady’s said in a statement, “I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta. The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

