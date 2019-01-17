Tamika Mallory Sets The Record Straight On Meghan McCain & Black Issues With Angie Ange In The Morning [Exclusive]

The Women’s March is coming up this weekend in DC and Tamika wants to make sure that the message, as well as purpose, is clear.

There has been a lot of other narratives surrounding Tamika but her mission has never changed. She is bringing black people to the table and she wants to expand the conversation. There is still a lot of work to be done and Tamika is ready for what’s ahead.

The Angie Ange Morning Show crew will all be out at the Women’s March on Saturday, January 19th in Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC. If you haven’t experienced one of the many women’s marches throughout our country, step out this weekend! Let your voice be heard and stand up for what matters! We’ll see you there!

