Baltimore Officials Approve Hub Funding for City’s Hispanic Community

Baltimore officials approved $1.25 million Wednesday to help turn a dilapidated former movie theater on Pulaski Highway into a hub for the city’s Hispanic community.

It’s a project its backers say will help revitalize a neighborhood that is increasingly attracting immigrant families priced out of other areas.

Immigrant rights group and social services organization CASA de Maryland is in the midst of construction at the center, which will be housed in the old Belnord Theater, and hopes to open it early next year.

