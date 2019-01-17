Man’s Lucky Number Combination Lands Him Second Lottery Win

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

A man’s go-to number combination has landed him his second Maryland Lottery win of $15,252.

Lottery officials said Richard Joyner, 51, got lucky twice on the $5 Racetrax Superfecta bet using numbers with meaning. Joyner is a U.S. Army retiree from Harve De Grace who spent nearly a decade in the service and still works with the Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Joyner played the number combo 4-8-5-6 many times in honor of number combo he read many times at work. He told WBAL-TV he also noticed those numbers had appeared regularly as a winning Keno and Racetrax combo.

His last big Racetrax win was $39,697 in September. The winning ticket was sold at the Aberdeen Sunoco located at 607 South Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen. The gas station will receive a $152.52 bonus.

