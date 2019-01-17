It’s apparently affordable to live in Baltimore.

A report from Redfin named the 10 Hottest Affordable Neighborhoods in the U.S. Three of them are in the Baltimore area.

Redfin’s report is based on yearly growth in listing page views and favorites on Redfin.com. The price cap is $294,000, the national medium.

The Baltimore-area neighborhoods that were recognized — Parkville, Hamilton and Linthicum — are outside denser population centers. Check out the full list below.

Redfin’s 2019 hottest affordable neighborhoods

1. McKinley Park, Chicago

2. East Mount Airy, Philadelphia

3. Parkville

4. Hamilton

5. Fircrest, Vancouver, Wash. (Portland, Ore., metro area)

6. Bustleton, Philadelphia

7. Linthicum

8. Lowell, Mass. (Boston metro)

9. Fox Chase, Philadelphia

10. Beacon Hill, San Antonio

Baltimore Lands on America’s Hottest Affordable Areas List was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: