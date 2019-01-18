“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi’s Glowup / ASAP Rocky Wants To Be Taken Shopping / Rihanna Is About To Boss Up!

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so is it possible that we will get a “MArtin” reboot??
A$AP Rocky feels like he’s a bad b*tch…and chicks should take HIM shopping!!
Rihanna is about to launch a luxury line of Fenty products…which I’m SO here for!!!
- Metro Says They Lose $400K A Day During Shutdown
- R.Kelly Dropped By SONY, New Accuser Sits Down With Dateline [VIDEO]
- The Rewind: The Blindfolds Are Off! We See You R. Kelly!
- Go-Go Lead Men Big G of BYB & Rapper of W.H.A.T. Band squash their beef
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours