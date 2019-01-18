“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi’s Glowup / ASAP Rocky Wants To Be Taken Shopping / Rihanna Is About To Boss Up!

Hola, ok…so is it possible that we will get a “MArtin” reboot??

A$AP Rocky feels like he’s a bad b*tch…and chicks should take HIM shopping!!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rihanna is about to launch a luxury line of Fenty products…which I’m SO here for!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: