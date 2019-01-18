CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi’s Glowup / ASAP Rocky Wants To Be Taken Shopping / Rihanna Is About To Boss Up!

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty at Sephora Times Square

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Hola, ok…so is it possible that we will get a “MArtin” reboot??

A$AP Rocky feels like he’s a bad b*tch…and chicks should take HIM shopping!!

Rihanna is about to launch a luxury line of Fenty products…which I’m SO here for!!!

