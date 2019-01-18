STREAMED: Future Unleashes ‘The WIZRD,’ Logic Drops ‘Keanu Reeves,’ & More

Future — The WIZRD

Future introduces fans to The WIZRD. Two years removed from his Future and Hndrxx albums, Pluto unleashes his latest offering, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD.

The 20-song effort features Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Gunna as guests. La Flame joins Hndrxx on “First Off” while Thugger and Gunna team up on “Unicorn Purp.” Meanwhile, Southside and Wheezy are among the producers who assisted Nayvadius with beats.

Future’s latest chapter is more than just an album. It’s also an ode to his late uncle. “My uncle used to always call me The WIZRD. Rest in peace. That was his thing,” he told Genius. “It was just showing love to him. Also, just dedicating this album to him and the name he respected. I feel like I’ve worked to become everything he’d seen before it even happened.”

Moreover, Pluto says this album will showcase his evolution as an artist. “It’s me bridging the gap between when I first came out and where I’m at right now,” he explained, “from being super repetitive to being more melodic and making real records with substance.”

Listen to The WIZRD’s evolution below.

Logic — “Keanu Reeves”

Just months after releasing YSIV, Logic speeds through with another new single. This time, Bobby Tarantino takes on The Matrix with “Keanu Reeves.”

Backed by 6ix and AG’s production, Logic spits with the rapid-fire style of John Wick while explaining his recent business plans. “Just jumped on the private jet and rolled a joint,” he raps. “Played the beat then wrote that joint / Wrote a whole movie, then I sold that joint.”

Logic seems to use the track to reference memes, as well. “Soccer moms pull up in they van while I ride,” he raps. “Like, ‘Oh my God, children, it’s the “1-800” guy’ / But my door’s suicide, yeah, I’m too alive.” Later, he adds: “Did you know I’m mixed like Obama? It ain’t a project if Logic ain’t talkin’ ’bout being biracial.”

Young Sinatra is currently promoting his debut novel, Supermarket, which is slated to hit retailers on March 26. On top of the novel and its soundtrack, Logic is also working on a movie called Everything Must Go, according to Billboard. For now, listen to “Keanu Reeves” below.

Ariana Grande — “7 rings”

Ariana Grande shares a few of her favorite things on the release of her newest song, “7 rings.” It is the pop star’s follow-up to the soaring single, “thank u, next.”

Much like the aforementioned cut, this one was produced by Tommy Brown, Charles Anderson, and Michael Foster. It is a twist of Julie Andrews’ “My Favorite Things” with an Ari twist, allowing her to celebrate resilience.

“Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch,” she sings on the track. “Who would’ve thought it’d turn me to a savage?” Grande also raps at the end of the track: “I don’t mean to brag / But I be like, ‘Put it in the bag!’”

Ariana recently opened up about the song’s creation. “It was a… challenging fall day in New York,” she told Billboard. “Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s, they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.”

“7 rings” and “thank u, next” are said to be singles off Grande’s forthcoming album, her follow-up to 2016’s Dangerous Woman. Throw “7 rings” on below.

James Blake feat. André 3000 — “Where’s the Catch?”

André 3000 and James Blake connect. The duo pop up together on the latter’s newest album, Assume Form, which boasts element tracks.

Three Stacks lends his vocals to the Blake and Dan Foat-produced “Where’s the Catch?” “This may be a little bit heady,” Andre explains in an intro to his verse. “I hate heady-ass verses. I wrote this shit, so here we go.”

“All my pessimistic keeps me in a cage,” he raps on the track. “All my haters’ twistin’ keeps me spinnin’ ’round for days / Exorcism, pessimism has arisen.” Blake adds: “Where’s the catch?”

Blake has expressed his appreciation for Andre. “I was, and remain, inspired by Outkast,” he told Apple Music. “Catching him now is maybe even more special to me, because the way he writes is just so good! I love the way he balances slight abstraction with this feeling of paranoia.”

Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumner, and Rosalía also appear on Blake’s new 12-song effort, Assume Form. Catch “Where’s the Catch?” below.

YNW MELLY — We All Shine

YMW Melly keeps the buzz building. After generating excitement with standout songs like “Murder on My Mind,” the Gifford, Florida rapper unveils his hotly-anticipated album, We All Shine, equipped with 15 songs and a bonus track.

Melly handles a bulk of the album on his own. However, We All Shine also boasts Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities” and Fredo Bang on “Ingredients.” Elsewhere, LJOnDaTrack, Cormill, C-Clip Beatz, Trillgotjuice, and Savion add production.

Earlier this month, Melly was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges. Posting his smiling mugshot, the rising rapper tweeted: “I’ll be out before my tour.” To celebrate the album’s release, he also dropped the Cole Bennett-directed video for “Mixed Personalities.”

Bask in We All Shine below.

STREAMED: Future Unleashes ‘The WIZRD,’ Logic Drops ‘Keanu Reeves,’ & More was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

