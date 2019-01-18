Soulja Boy & His Tired Gucci Headband Visit To ‘Everyday Struggle’ Was A Hilarious Mess

We have no clue what Soulja Boy and his Gucci headband is on a press run for, but these interviews are becoming instant classics. Thursday (January 17) Big Draco stopped by Complex’s debate show Everyday Struggle, and it was… a struggle a hilarious one at that.

Soulja while in NYC has been making his rounds on this press tour, and his interviews have been the talk of Twitter for the entire week. If you thought he was finished after his insanely entertaining Breakfast Club interview, you were sadly mistaken. King Soulja had some more antics up his sleeve for the Everyday Struggle trio.

The nearly 54-minute interview quickly spiraled out of control. From picking apart Soulja’s Breakfast Club interview, apologizing and in the same breath clowning DJ Akademiks, expressing sorrow for incarcerated troll rapper Tekashi69 then accusing him of stealing his trolling tactics and almost getting g-checked by Wayno it was an entertaining mess.

If no album or song comes from any of this consider all of this, an epic fail. If you need a good laugh and your fill of Soulja Boy antics to jumpstart your weekend look no further than Everyday Struggle episode below.

