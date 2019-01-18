Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LIII, Issues Statement On Colin Kaepernick

Gladys Knight has been tapped to sing the National Anthem ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl LIII game in Atlanta, seizing the moment as a means to unite the country. The veteran vocalist issued a statement regarding her appearance at the game, which also reflected on Colin Kaepernick‘s protests in a seemingly critical light as well.

“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” she wrote. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.”

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.”

