I Never, Ever Left My Niece Alone In The Studio: Sparkle Shares What Was Left Out Of “Surviving R. Kelly” [VIDEO]

via Madamenoire:

In the aftermath of the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, many people have finally taken heed to the allegations that have been lodged against R. Kelly for decades. Several celebrities came out condemning his behavior, people finally began taking the words of these victims seriously.

But there were still quite a few people who had their doubts. And there were those who even sought to place more blame on the participants of the documentary instead of the subject, R. Kelly.

There were several people who wondered why Sparkle, having worked with R. Kelly during the Aaliyah years would later introduce her niece to him.

In part one of our sit down interview with Sparkle, she explains that she didn’t introduce her niece to the singer alone. In addition, she shares the start of her professional relationship with Kelly, how she tried to intercede on her niece’s behalf alone and the inappropriate way Kelly spoke to her, in front of her parents.

Check out how Black Twitter has a funeral for R. Kelly after “Surviving R. Kelly” doc airs below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn’t want to touch it. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn’t feel any risk being involved, he called it an “easy decision.” “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.,” he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

I Never, Ever Left My Niece Alone In The Studio: Sparkle Shares What Was Left Out Of “Surviving R. Kelly” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

