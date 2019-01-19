MAGA Hat Wearing Teens Harass At The Indigenous People’s March In Washington, D.C.

A group of white students mocked, swarmed around and harassed a Native American Vietnam veteran during the Indigenous People’s March at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. TMZ reports Omaha elder Nathan Phillips, who served in the Vietnam War was drumming and singing toward the end of the march when the students surrounded him.

The students were wearing MAGA gear while mocking him Phillips. One student got directly in his face.

Some of the students were reportedly from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky. No confirmation as of yet but the school’s website did crash due to the overwhelming amount of visitors to the site looking for information.

