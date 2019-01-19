Chicago Cops Raid R. Kelly’s Studio, Singer Denies Living In Space

A Chicago studio that was featured prominently in the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly was the target of a raid by city police. While the move from cops didn’t yield a bust of sorts, it did get the beleaguered R&B singer slapped with a complaint on a building violation.

The Chicago studio, heavily featured in “Surviving R. Kelly,” was swarmed this week by Chicago cops and the Cook County Building and Zoning Department — and they ended up filing a complaint against Kelly.

The officials say there’s evidence he’s using the place as a residence, and had done renovations without getting permits.

Sources close to Kelly tell us that he’s denying ever living in the studio. Although he admits having a bed in there, he says it was only there for extra long recording sessions — 14 to 15 hours — when he was too exhausted to make it home, or if there was a bad winter storm.

We’re told he also points to the fact that he has a real residence at Chi-Town’s Trump Tower.

The outlet adds that Kelly insists he never did renovations inside the space and that it always featured a bedroom.

