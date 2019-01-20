Tomi Lahren Defends Trump Against Cardi B, But Shouldn’t She Be Thanking Obama For THIS  

Tomi Lahren suffers from a serious case of blind racism and super trolling. Everytime someone speaks out about her beloved Donald Trump, her republican senses start to tingle and her Twitter fingers get to tweeting. Tomi’s latest attempt to defend her President and the ridiculous government shutdown almost got her dog walked by Cardi B.

Lahren bashed Belcalis about her commentary on the Federal Shutdown and the stupid wall, writing:

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020”

But of course, Cardi let her have it! The rapper replied:

“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

Big facts! Speaking of racism and being blinded, let’s not forget that Obama-hating Tomi still benefits from Obamacare.

During a heated discussion at Politicon with Chelsea Handler in 2017, the Trump supporter slandered the 2010 health care act but admitted that she is still on her parent’s health insurance —which is a benefit of Obamacare. Chelsea asked, “Do you have a healthcare plan or no?”, to which Tomi replied, “Luckily, I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’.”

As one tweeter perfectly pointed out:

“Tomi Lahren admitting her parents still pay for her health insurance shows why this baby is an idiot. Nothing in Tomi Lahren’s personal life shows she is a “conservative. She was on parent’s Obamacare. Went to a Public college. Had an abortion. Bisexual “Twerk god.”She just talks racist shit and is blonde.

This isn’t the first time Tomi was slammed for her contradicting views. Back in March 2017, the idiotic commentator was fired from hosting The Blaze for allegedly insulting conservatives by saying she was pro-choice.

“Weird that Fox News would hire Tomi Lahren being she is very pro-choice and got attacked for it by others in the right-wing.” @Kaidinn pointed out. Guess that’s just the way the White Cookie crumbles.

