St. Louis TV Reporter Issues An Apology For Referring To The Civil Rights Legend As “Martin Luther Coon Jr.” [VIDEO]

“Hot 104.1 always puts our community first, and we understand your concern about the racial slur used in reference to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Channel 2 Thursday morning ..it’s disappointing and not acceptable..while an apology as been issued, we feel that isn’t enough. Let’s take our concerns to Channel 2 management, call 314-213-2222 and let them know that we will not stand for this type of behavior. Call 314-213-2222 and let them know that we need more than an apology. Always putting our community first, we are Hot 104.1”
A St. Louis TV reporter recently referred to the civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as “Martin Luther Coon Jr.,” which may have went under the radar for some. After this was brought to the attention of the station by a viewer, Kevin Steincross, of KTVI, did issue an apology and as a result will not be fired or face additional disciplinary actions.
Not the same can be said for Jereme Kappell of WHEC in New York, who was fired from his position as a meteorologist for literally doing the same thing.
What are your thoughts on this St. Louis?
Source: USA Today
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
