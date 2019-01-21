CLOSE
The DMV
"Excessive Callouts" Force BWI Checkpoint To Close

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport says it expects “minimal, if any” problems for passengers since a security checkpoint closed because of staffing issues due to the federal government shutdown.

Officials said they were exercising a contingency plan and Checkpoint A closed at 5:35 p.m. An advisory on the TSA Twitter page urged passengers to arrive early for updates.

 

Source:FoxBaltimore

