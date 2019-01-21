Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

A checkpoint at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport was closed over the weekend because of staffing issues due to the federal government shutdown.

The TSA says one of three BWI checkpoints was closed late Saturday until further notice due to “excessive callouts” by agents.

BWI is urging passengers to arrive early and check with the airport for updates with the closure of Checkpoint A.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

A Security Checkpoint At BWI Closed Due To Excessive Callouts was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: