Investigators Have Two Days To File Charges Against Chris Brown Or Let Him Go, Woman Who Was There Claims Nothing Happened

Chris Brown and two others, including his bodyguard, are currently in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint from January 15th.

Brown was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody as of today.

Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges.

I hope everything is sorted out soon as these are very serious allegations and Chris Brown just acquired his masters and he’s already due in court back here in the stated Feb. 6 for his illegal pet monkey case.

