Investigators Have Two Days To File Charges Against Chris Brown Or Let Him Go, Woman Who Was There Claims Nothing Happened

Chris Brown and two others, including his bodyguard, are currently in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint from January 15th.
Brown was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody as of today.
Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges.
The woman who has filed the complaint says she met Brown and his friends at the club Le Crystal and then they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, according to the official report.
Meanwhile, the people of Instagram have been doing their own investigating. One young lady who was there says nothing happened and the person who hit her had no relation to Chris Brown.
Now, a woman has come forward and denied #ChrisBrown's involvement in the alleged rape. #KimFord took to #Instagram to clear #Chris' name more than 3 times. First, she said "nahhh it he's my friend it wasn't them." Then, in her IG story, she said, "I am not the person who said #ChrisBrown raped them. I was there but nothing happened." She continued, "the man who hit me had no relation to"
Chris Brown Responded to the allegations in his own way
I hope everything is sorted out soon as these are very serious allegations and Chris Brown just acquired his masters and he’s already due in court back here in the stated Feb. 6 for his illegal pet monkey case.