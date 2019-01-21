CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Erykah Badu Tries To Clarify Her R. Kelly Comments: ‘I Want Healing For You & Anyone You Hurt’

The Neo-soul singer continues to keep putting her foot in her mouth when it comes to the Pied Piper.

Leave a comment
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

After getting booed at a recent Chicago concert and dragged on social media for defending R. Kelly, Erykah Badu is now trying to clarify her statements.

“I love you. Unconditionally,” she tweeted on Sunday to who we assume was directed at Kelly himself.

“[But] that doesn’t mean I support your poor choices. I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you?”

She concluded, “That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context.”

Remember, Badu said during a recent performance at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago that she was praying for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

“I dunno how everybody else feel about it but I’m putting up a prayer right now for R,” she told the crowd according to his video from TMZ.

“I hope he sees the light of day if he done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about. I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.”

After the crowd came for her, she asked them why they can’t forgive him.

“What y’all say, fuck him? That’s not love. That’s not unconditional love. But what if one of the people that was assaulted by R Kelly grows up to be an offender, we gonna crucify them?”

She added, “They ’bout to R Kelly me to death on the internet, I’m like goddamn. I just want peace and light for everybody and healing for those who are hurt because everyone involved has been hurt, victimized in some kinda way. Love for everybody.”

 

Now, a lot of folks on Twitter definitely weren’t here for Badu’s explanation, especially given her history of blaming young girls for being sexually abused and her past love for R. Kelly.

Not surprising, Badu declined to be interviewed for Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Erykah’s explanation and defense of

RELATED NEWS:

Sony Music Finally Mutes R. Kelly, Dissolves Working Relationship With The Singer

#SurvivingRKelly: Five Emotions You’ll Experience Watching The New Lifetime Docuseries

Aaliyah’s Mother Dismisses Backup Dancer’s Claim She Saw Aaliyah &amp; R. Kelly Having Sex On Tour Bus

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Amara La Negra & Nick Cannon Slam R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

11 photos Launch gallery

Amara La Negra & Nick Cannon Slam R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

Continue reading Amara La Negra & Nick Cannon Slam R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

Amara La Negra & Nick Cannon Slam R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

[caption id="attachment_2973214" align="alignleft" width="1064"] Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty[/caption] Last week, Lady Gaga joined the #MuteRKelly movement, apologizing for collaborating with the disgraced artist on a song Do What U Want (With My Body) in 2013. Now it's Amara La Negra and Nick Cannon blasting R. Kelly. The "Love & Hip Hop" Miami star recently told TMZ, "He should’ve been in jail along time ago. I don’t even know how he’s been out so long because just with that video that was a leak to many years ago – that was enough proof to… I think everybody has known." Meanwhile, Nick admitted that he while he worked with the singer knowing his alleged past, he now understands this was wrong. The "Wild N' Out" creator also blasted the entire music industry for being so complicit. "The entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily [sic] spirits and male chauvinistic behavior," he wrote on social media. "And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS." Since the debut of the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," the duo has joined the growing list of former Kelly fans like Columbus Short (who recently came out as a sexual abuse survivor), Tank, Kerry Washington and rapper Meek Mill, who all agree time's up on the man who they now refer to as a monster. While many of Hollywood's finest denounce Kelly and his music, the "Pied Piper" recently celebrated a birthday surround by women who cheered as he sang Your Body Is Calling. Keep scrolling for more celebrities who officially joined the boycott.

Erykah Badu Tries To Clarify Her R. Kelly Comments: ‘I Want Healing For You & Anyone You Hurt’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close